LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Increased to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LGIH. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $98.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.75.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $215,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 213.9% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 117,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 79,974 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 107,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 80.1% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

