Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 6th.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Stock Down 3.6 %
LICY stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
