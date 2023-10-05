Liberty Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,364 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,422 shares of company stock worth $4,799,516 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

