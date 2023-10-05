Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 13.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.42% of Linde worth $782,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

Linde Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.14. The stock had a trading volume of 191,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.22 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.01. The company has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

