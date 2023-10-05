LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LVOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LiveVox from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LiveVox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of -0.81. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LiveVox by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LiveVox by 92.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

