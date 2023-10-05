Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,778 shares of company stock worth $710,553 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE M traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 1,480,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

