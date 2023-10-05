Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187,804 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 31,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 52,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $535.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

