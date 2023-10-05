Maiar DEX Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and $8,258.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,711.99 or 0.99991818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000389 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,749.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.