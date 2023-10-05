ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Boosted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

MAN stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.65.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.