Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.54.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $141.89 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $101.64 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

