Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $143.13. 854,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,560. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $101.64 and a twelve month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.54.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

