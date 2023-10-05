Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.54.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $141.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $101.64 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

