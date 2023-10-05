Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £11,750 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Vanda Murray purchased 5,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £11,750 ($14,202.83).

Marshalls Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 238 ($2.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.94. The company has a market cap of £602.07 million, a PE ratio of 2,967.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 368.40 ($4.45).

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

