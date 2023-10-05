Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £11,750 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Vanda Murray purchased 5,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £11,750 ($14,202.83).
Marshalls Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 238 ($2.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.94. The company has a market cap of £602.07 million, a PE ratio of 2,967.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 368.40 ($4.45).
Marshalls Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSLH
Marshalls Company Profile
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marshalls
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.