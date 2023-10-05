Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Masonite International makes up 2.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.24% of Masonite International worth $50,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,110 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,323,000.

Shares of DOOR traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,706. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

