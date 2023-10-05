MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) CAO Sells $78,248.70 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MasTec Stock Up 2.0 %

MTZ stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 107.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 415,584 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MasTec by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after buying an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTZ

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.