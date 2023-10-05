MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) CAO Sells $78,248.70 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MasTec Stock Up 2.0 %
MTZ stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
