Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 7.6% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.12% of Mastercard worth $459,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $393.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

