Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,915 shares of company stock worth $2,175,317 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MATX opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.49 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

