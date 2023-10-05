Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after buying an additional 2,305,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,311,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.40. 297,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.