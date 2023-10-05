Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.12. 136,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

