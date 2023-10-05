Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $414.45. 37,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.11 and a 200-day moving average of $415.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

