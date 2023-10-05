MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 9,709 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.96 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

