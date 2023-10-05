MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $258.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.11 and its 200 day moving average is $243.04. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

