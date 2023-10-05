MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 434 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $520.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.60 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.09. The company has a market cap of $236.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

