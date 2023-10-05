MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

