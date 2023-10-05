MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.2 %

URI stock opened at $425.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.97 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

