MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $511,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Natixis raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $241.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

