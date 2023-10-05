MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 104.0% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the second quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $574.63 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

