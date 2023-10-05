MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.