MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,345 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,825 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 46.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 67,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Perficient stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.28 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

