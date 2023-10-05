MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 1,527 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

