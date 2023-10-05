MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 5,099 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,915 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after buying an additional 1,810,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

