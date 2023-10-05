McBroom & Associates LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 5.2% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $571.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $554.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.