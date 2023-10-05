McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.67 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.67 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.08 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MKC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.