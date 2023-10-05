McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,690 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $186,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $446.10. The company had a trading volume of 107,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,979. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.19 and a 200-day moving average of $399.91. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $448.05. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

