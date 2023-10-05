Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT remained flat at $76.27 on Thursday. 705,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

