Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Position in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Procure Space ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Procure Space ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Procure Space ETF alerts:

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UFO stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72.

Procure Space ETF Dividend Announcement

About Procure Space ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

(Free Report)

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.