Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys New Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alico at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 34.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Alico by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alico by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Alico by 1,068.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Alico Price Performance

Alico stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.80). Alico had a negative net margin of 50.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

