Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,064 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

