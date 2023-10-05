Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,064 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

