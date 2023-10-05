Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

CQQQ opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $729.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

