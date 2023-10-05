Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $93.05 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

