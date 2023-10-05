Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,514 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,573,636 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,550,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 665,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 636,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 723,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 526,871 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $59.50.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.4053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.