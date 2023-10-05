Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 93.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $401.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.