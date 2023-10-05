Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $1.10 Million in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EYEN. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYEN opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,357 shares of company stock worth $98,361. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

