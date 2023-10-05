Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $507,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.34 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

