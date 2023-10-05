Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLX Energy Services

In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $80,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,901 shares of company stock valued at $314,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.03. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,466.05%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

