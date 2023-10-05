Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.09. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

