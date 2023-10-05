Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,714 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $190,823,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $94,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after acquiring an additional 205,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $228.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.91. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.