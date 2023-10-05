Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,900 Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of SELF opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Global Self Storage Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

