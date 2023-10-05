Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 710.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

AudioCodes Trading Down 1.3 %

AudioCodes stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $313.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

AudioCodes Profile

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.