Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $610,000 Position in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.