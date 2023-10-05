Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $610,000 Position in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Himalaya Shipping Price Performance
Shares of HSHP stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Himalaya Shipping
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.